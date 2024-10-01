Ashington Cricket Club captain is called a 'legend' as he announces he is stepping down

Sean McCafferty is stepping aside as captain to concentrate on his batting. Picture: Stephen Graham Sports Photos

Ashington Cricket Club chair Steve Storey has paid the ultimate tribute to Sean McCafferty after the 33-year-old decided to step down from the role of first team captain at the end of the season.

McCafferty was in the post for six-and-a-half years and Storey has described him as “the most successful club captain of Ashington Cricket Club – and a legend”.

McCafferty and his squad brought the curtain down on the campaign recently and can hold their heads up high after achieving their highest ever finish in the Premier Division of the North East Premier League as well as retaining the Bobby Smithson Cup with victory over Newcastle City.

Storey said: “I always knew how good a player Sean was and that he was a well respected captain of the first team. What I hadn’t realised until I took over as chair of the club was that Sean is an outstanding leader of the team, a hugely popular person on and off the pitch and a fantastic individual to work with.”

He continued: “Not only has Sean led the first team into the North East Premier League for the first time, he has developed the team into a highly competitive one that at one point challenged for the league title this season.

“To finish third in the NEPL and win the County Cup (Bobby Smithson Cup) is an astonishing achievement.

“Sean’s legacy will quite simply be that he is the most successful club captain of Ashington Cricket Club and a legend.”

McCafferty said: “I feel like the club has progressed really well in the last six-and-a-half years, but to be honest it’s been progressing probably since 2016 when we won everything. We had a good group of players coming through and that group of players has taken us through to the next level.

“We came out of the Northumberland & Tyneside Senior League into the North East Premier League’s first division then got promoted again into the Premier Division so it’s been a journey which I’m proud of, and I’ve loved it.”

He continued: “I’ve played a lot of football over the years and been in a lot of dressing rooms. Equally, I’ve also been in a lot of cricket dressing rooms, like when I was previously at Bedlington – but I’ve never been in a dressing room that is together as much as the group of lads here at Ashington Cricket Club.

“They are all really good mates who love winning games of cricket together and that is a good combination.

“It helps that we’ve had a lot of people who have come up through the junior set up together and a lot of people who socialise off the field so it’s been like captaining a bunch of mates – not like captaining 10 players.”

He added: “I’ll look back on the time fondly but I just felt the time was right for me to try and concentrate on scoring runs for Ashington.

“I’m hoping – and it looks pretty much certain – that Cam Nichols is going to take over the captaincy next year. He’ll have fresh ideas; he’s young and enthusiastic and I just felt it was right for me and the team.

“I’ll be there to support him every step of the way.”