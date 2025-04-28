Ashington CC's vice-captain assesses team's performance after win against Hetton Lyons

Sean McCafferty was praised for his batting on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Graham Sports Photos

Ashington Cricket Club’s first XI vice-captain Ben Harmison – delighted after the Mighty Acorns picked up their second win of the new season against Hetton Lyons on Saturday – says that there is still more to come from the team.

Harmison said: “It was a great win and it was good to make it two in a row.

“It was a tricky game at Hetton Lyons but we got there in the end. We wanted to bowl first but we lost the toss and they put us into bat.

“We got off to a good start and then Jack McCarthy – who was looking really good again following his unbeaten half century the previous week against Sunderland – got caught behind. After that we lost our way a little bit with a couple of wickets going down and we were 69-4. However, a brilliant partnership developed between Sean McCafferty and Dan Gardiner, who put on 72.

“They batted sensibly which was what we wanted; they assessed the conditions and they consolidated, which is not really their game because they are two strikers of the ball.”

He continued: “The pair got us up to a score – ideally we were looking for 200 – but unfortunately Dan was out for 30 when he was ready to accelerate a bit, and from looking to get over 200, apart from Dan, we also lost another couple of wickets, but I was delighted we got up to 183.

“Sean batted the best I’ve seen him for years and his knock of 57 was just what the team needed.

“It was a match-winning performance by Sean which is what we talk about every week and if it hadn’t been for him, we wouldn’t have had a target to bowl at.

“Sean’s batting won us the game then Ian Sharkey’s bowling – where he ended with 5-47 – was excellent.”

He added: “Matty Collins and Alex Nice bowled well early on. They didn’t go for any runs but didn’t really threaten the off stump enough bowling that fourth stump line.

“The wicket wasn’t really suited for Dan Gardiner and Charlie Harmison, who had extra pace, so David Rutherford and Sharkey bowled 18 overs in the middle of the innings. Both bowled excellent line and length and were asking questions of the batters all the time.

“They took all of the wickets then Dan and Charlie came on to mop the tail up.”

He went on: “At the top of the batting order everyone is looking in good nick without getting a big score, but we couldn’t have asked for a better start.

“It was a test for us today but the good thing about it is there is still more to come.”

On Saturday (May 3), Ashington firsts are at home to Shotley Bridge.