Ashington CC's struggles continue as they lose to Burnopfield

David Rutherford was Ashington's best performer with the bat. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ashington went down to a fourth consecutive defeat on Saturday when they were involved in a low scoring clash against Burnopfield.

Vice-captain Ben Harmison had said after the previous reverse at home to Felling that the Wansbeck outfit had yet to turn in a collective performance and were a side who looked as if they had no confidence.

On Saturday, after Harmison had won the toss and elected to bat, they were up against it after the first ball of the game when Jack Jessop was caught behind by wicketkeeper John Oswell off the bowling of home skipper Matthew Oswell.

The dismissal proved to be the catalyst for a horror show with the bat.

In the fourth over, professional Avishka Perera chopped the ball onto his stumps; Harmison was run out in the fifth then in the sixth Jack McCarthy was bowled and next ball Adam Gardiner edged behind.

All of which left the Ashington innings in tatters as they were reeling on 31-5, with Oswell the tormentor-in-chief as he bagged four wickets.

Scott Pearcey joined Sean McCafferty at the crease but in the 11th, with the score advanced onto 53, the former was stumped.

James Harmison came in at number eight to join forces with McCafferty and again there were shoots of a recovery with the pair playing with caution but picking up singles.

However, Harry Crawshaw came into the attack and had McCafferty (28) caught at extra cover. Six overs later, Alex Nice was yorked by Jonny Bushnell and a couple of balls later, Harmison was trapped lbw by the same bowler.

Ashington’s 100 came up in the 38th over and although David Rutherford and Ian Sharkey tried to pick up whatever runs they could in the remaining overs, Sharkey was caught at cover in the 42nd with the Mighty Acorns all out for 117.

Ashington needed an early breakthrough – and they got a double boost in the second over.

Burnopfield’s free-scoring batter John Oswell edged behind to wicketkeeper McCarthy then Crawshaw chipped to James Harmison at point.

When Ross Whitfield (29) was caught by Jessop after playing a reverse sweep, then Alex Bovill was bowled first ball by Rutherford, the home side were on precarious-looking 46-4.

After a break for drinks and with the score on 68, Ashington’s hopes rose even further when Bushnell (23) sliced a delivery from spinner Harmison and was pouched by Pearcey.

But it was to be their last success as an unbroken stand of 51 between player of the match Oswell (40 not out) and Callum Brown (23 not out) took the home side to victory in the 38th over.

David Rutherford was Ashington’s best performer with the ball as he took 2-13 from nine overs.

For the neutral it was a fascinating contest – but for the Wansbeck side it was another defeat which leaves them fourth from bottom of the Premier League table.