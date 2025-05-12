Ashington CC slump to back-to-back defeats after loss away at South Northumberland

After winning their opening two games of the new season, Ashington have now tasted back-to-back defeats.

They went down in a run fest against Shotley Bridge the previous week and their latest reverse came against South Northumberland in the glorious sunshine at Gosforth on Saturday.

And in many ways, it was a case of déjà vu for Ben Harmison’s side.

Four years ago, the Wansbeck outfit were well in the game against Newcastle in their North-East Premier League Division One clash when Liam Trevaskis – the home side’s permitted player from Durham – stole the show and took all the accolades.

On Saturday, Ashington defending 203, had the home side on 40-2 when skipper Chris Hewison joined George Drissell – South Northumberland’s player from Durham.

All-rounder Drissell – who had collected 3-39 during the Ashington innings – took charge with a dominant performance.

The pair had struck up a partnership of 107 when Hewison, on 40, was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jack McCarthy off Matty Collins.

Rob Peyton chipped a catch up to Harmison then professional Avishka Perera claimed the wickets of Adam Cragg and Oli McGee in the same over before Drissell struck his ninth boundary to win the game by four wickets.

Player of the match Drissell also included three sixes as he finished unbeaten on an excellent 89 from 91 deliveries.

The Wansbeck side had made a positive start through Jack Jessop and Jack McCarthy.

The pair had added 49 when the former was run out for 20 in the 13th over.

Three overs later, Ashington’s progress was checked further when Drissell struck twice, removing Perera, who was stumped by wicketkeeper Peyton, then two balls later, skipper Harmison was trapped lbw.

McCarthy played some delightful shots alongside Sean McCafferty and at the halfway mark, Ashington had advanced onto 93-3.

McCarthy completed his half century, but a few overs later fell to a low catch off his own bowling by Tom Jones for 67 – an innings which was spiced with 10 boundaries and one maximum.

When McCafferty was caught off the glove and Matty Potts was bowled by Drissell – the latter with the score on 137-6, Ashington’s hopes of reaching 200 looked dashed.

Some powerful hitting from Dan Gardiner (32) boosted the total and late runs from Callum Storey and Alex Nice ensured they closed on 203-9 from their 45 overs.

Ashington seconds edged a high scoring clash by 17 runs against South Northumberland seconds.

Before the game, club chairman Steve Storey said a few heartfelt words about Garry Robinson, who passed away earlier in the week.

Garry was honorary club secretary and a great servant of the club. Players, officials and supporters then observed a minute’s silence.

Ashington’s captain Greg Williams lost the toss and his side were put into bat, but he must have been delighted as John Woolley and David Rutherford added 59 for the opening wicket.

South Northumberland broke the stand when the latter was caught for 27, but Woolley continue to dominate with the bat before he was out for an excellent 76 which included 13 boundaries.

With contributions of 42 from Alexander Charnley, 41 from Conn Sullivan and cameos from Matty Storey (18 not out) and Williams (29 not out), the seconds closed their innings on 251-4 to win.