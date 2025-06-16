Ashington CC rip up formbook to earn winning draw against Chester le Street

John Woolley made his first team debut in Saturday cricket for the club against Chester le Street.

Ashington turned the formbook upside down when they pulled off a winning draw against high flying Chester le Street at Langwell Crescent on Saturday.

However, despite what was a well deserved success for the Mighty Acorns, there was little change at the foot of the Premier Division.

The Wansbeck outfit remain third from bottom of the table after Shotley Bridge – the club directly below them – secured a draw against Burnopfield.

The previous week had seen Ashington’s unwanted run of five consecutive defeats come to an end when their match against Castle Eden was abandoned after a torrential downpour.

And on Saturday after they had lost the toss and were asked to bat by a Chester le Street outfit sitting second top of the table, it looked as if the weather was going to be the winner again.

After overnight rain, the game began two hours late and the home side got off to a promising start through Jack Jessop and John Woolley – the latter making his first team debut for the club in Saturday cricket – until Woolley clipped a delivery from Quentin Hughes straight down Matthew Cranston’s throat on the long-on boundary.

Jessop fell lbw to Matthew Robinson from the last ball of the 15th and when the rain forced the players off Ashington were on 129-2 with professional Avishka Perera and Alexander Charnley continuing to lay a solid foundation.

The game was delayed for an hour – and as a result, when play resumed, Ashington’s allocation of 51 overs was reduced to 42.

Consequently, they had to step on the accelerator. Charnley reached his 50 with a four in the 35th but in the same over he was bowled by Liam Simpson which brought to an end a partnership of 101 with Perera.

Perera completed his half century with the score advanced onto 163, but Ashington’s late charge didn’t work out as they would have liked as wickets tumbled.

Perera went for 65, then in the penultimate over, Cam Nichols, Charlie Harmison and James Harmison all fell to Simpson, who took his haul up to five.

Ashington closed on 193-9.

After a tight opening couple of overs, the visitors stepped up the scoring rate and were coasting through Jacob McCann and Cranston as the pair put on 76.

Ashington needed a piece of inspiration – and it was Charlie Harmison who provided it.

The teenager came steaming in from the pavilion end and made the breakthrough in the 15th when he bowled Cranston for 36.

In Harmison’s next over, McCann on 37, hooked and middled a short ball but was left stunned as Dan Gardiner pouched an excellent catch just inside the boundary.

And a Chester collapse continued as James Harmison had James Thompson lbw then Cole Pearce was yorked by Charlie Harmison at 85-4.

It was certainly game on with the visitors requiring 97 off 16 overs, but the pendulum shifted in Ashington’s favour as Gardiner had Andrew Smith caught by Woolley then trapped Simpson lbw.

All of a sudden Chester le Street required eight an over and when Robinson played on to a ball from Gardiner, they were 117-7.

The visitors shut up shop and defended for the remainder of the contest whilst Ashington reflected on a game which changed so dramatically.