Ashington CC pays tribute to life member Arnie Gilholm before game against Sunderland

By Brian Bennett
Published 21st Apr 2025, 18:13 BST
The players applaud in memory of life member Arnie Gilholm. Picture: Steve Graham Sports PhotosThe players applaud in memory of life member Arnie Gilholm. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos
The players applaud in memory of life member Arnie Gilholm. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos
On Saturday, players of Ashington and Sunderland, as well as officials and supporters paid tribute to the long-serving Arnie Gilholm, who passed away at the end of 2024.

They held a minute’s applause before the opening match of the season between the two sides in the North East Premier League got underway at Langwell Crescent.

The club acknowledged the dedication shown by Arnie to the club over several decades. He was a cricketer, captain, coach, umpire, groundsman, committee member and a life member.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Umpire Russell Perry – who was officiating in the game – described Arnie as being a ‘legend’ and a commemorative plaque placed on one of the walls of the clubhouse includes the words ‘well played Sir’.

Related topics:SunderlandAshington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice