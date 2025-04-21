Ashington CC pays tribute to life member Arnie Gilholm before game against Sunderland
On Saturday, players of Ashington and Sunderland, as well as officials and supporters paid tribute to the long-serving Arnie Gilholm, who passed away at the end of 2024.
They held a minute’s applause before the opening match of the season between the two sides in the North East Premier League got underway at Langwell Crescent.
The club acknowledged the dedication shown by Arnie to the club over several decades. He was a cricketer, captain, coach, umpire, groundsman, committee member and a life member.
Umpire Russell Perry – who was officiating in the game – described Arnie as being a ‘legend’ and a commemorative plaque placed on one of the walls of the clubhouse includes the words ‘well played Sir’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.