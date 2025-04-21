Ashington CC pays tribute to life member Arnie Gilholm before game against Sunderland

The players applaud in memory of life member Arnie Gilholm. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

On Saturday, players of Ashington and Sunderland, as well as officials and supporters paid tribute to the long-serving Arnie Gilholm, who passed away at the end of 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They held a minute’s applause before the opening match of the season between the two sides in the North East Premier League got underway at Langwell Crescent.

The club acknowledged the dedication shown by Arnie to the club over several decades. He was a cricketer, captain, coach, umpire, groundsman, committee member and a life member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Umpire Russell Perry – who was officiating in the game – described Arnie as being a ‘legend’ and a commemorative plaque placed on one of the walls of the clubhouse includes the words ‘well played Sir’.