However they left Hetton Lyons Cricket Club – the venue for the event – disappointed as they exited the competition following their semi-final defeat against Burnmoor.

The host club booked their own place in the grand final after an exciting win over Castle Eden, but it was Burnmoor who claimed silverware after beating Hetton Lyons by 67 runs.

Ashington, missing several regulars, made a decent start as they removed Burnmoor’s opening pair of Allan Worthy and Ryan Pringle inside the opening five overs.

Worthy fell in the first over to a one-handed catch by Jeremiah Louis off spinner Cam Nichols, whilst Pringle was exceptionally well pouched at long-off by skipper Sean McCafferty off Ian Sharkey at 31-2.

Burnmoor had 76 on the board at the halfway stage but Ross Greenwell and Marcus Brown, who both went on to record half centuries, added 99 before Ashington got a much needed breakthrough when the former chopped the ball onto his stumps from a delivery by Matty Potts and departed for 52.

Brown was still there at the finish on 63 as Burnmoor closed on 163-3 from their 20 overs.

Ashington never got into any rhythm with the bat as they lost wickets regularly and were 47-5 after 10 overs.

Ashington were beaten by eventual winners Burnmoor in the semi-finals of the Banks 1st XI T20 competition. Picture: Andrew Nelson

They did take their innings into the final over but were all out for 92.

The Mighty Acorns’ league match against Castle Eden on Saturday was abandoned after monsoon weather left the Parklands playing area resembling a lake.

Ashington had their hosts on the ropes before the weather intervened, Jeremiah Louis claiming 5-5 from four overs.

The right armer made an immediate impact, bowling Jonathan Malkin with the opening delivery of the game then was on a hat-trick after having Lewis Simpson caught at slip by Ben Harmison and rearranging the stumps of Nicholas Sampson-Barnes first ball.

From 10-3, the hosts lost Benjamin Simpson, who was caught by wicketkeeper Jack McCarthy, and two balls later, Philip Wimpenny, also bowled by Louis.