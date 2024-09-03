Ashington CC first XI skipper is hoping for a bumper crowd for cup final game

Sean McCafferty is hoping for a bumper cup final crowd. Picture: Stephen Graham Sports Photos

Ashington Cricket Club’s first XI head into the Smithson Cup Final against Newcastle City at Langwell Crescent on Sunday (September 8) with skipper Sean McCafferty hoping that the game will capture the attention of cricket lovers and that they will go along and give their support.

The Mighty Acorns go into the contest as the defending champions after McCafferty lifted the cup at the end of last season after his side defeated Benwell Hill at Denton Bank.

McCafferty said: “It’s nice to get through to a cup final because it means you go into September with something to play for.

“All of the lads are looking forward to it and it would be great to see a bumper crowd come along to support us.”

The final starts at 2pm and will be 20 overs per side.

Ashington travel to face Benwell Hill in their penultimate game in the Premier Division of the North East Premier League the day before the final.