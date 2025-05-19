Ashington CC fall short against Felling for third consecutive defeat

Ashington players congratulate Avishka Perera on taking the wicket of Alasdair Appleby. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Ashington completed an unwanted hat-trick at Langwell Crescent on Saturday when they fell short against Felling and crashed to a third consecutive defeat.

After a promising start to the season with wins against Sunderland and Hetton Lyons, the Wansbeck side have featured prominently in games against Shotley Bridge, South Northumberland and latterly Felling – but have lost all three.

Ashington’s Avishka Perera came close to scoring a first ever century for the Mighty Acorns with 96 but the Sri Lankan’s untimely dismissal was one of three huge turning points in the contest – the other two being at the beginning and end of the Felling innings.

The visitors were put into bat and, mainly through the efforts of Alasdair Appleby, they got off to a flying start in the power play, the opener belting 38 out of a total of 44 after only six overs.

After reaching his half century in the 15th, he fell to Perera three overs later attempting a reverse sweep and departed for 58.

Perera was on a hat-trick after bowling Muhaymen Majeed first ball but Felling’s 100 came up in the 20th over.

Callum Storey, Cam Skinner and David Rutherford all picked up wickets, the latter trapping opener Ben Robinson lbw for 54, but after doing so well to claw themselves back into the game, Ashington allowed things to slip in the closing overs with Felling closing on 265-8 from their 45 overs including an unbeaten 42 from Edward Hurst.

The home side needed a good start – but they were quickly on the back foot as Alexander Charnley was caught at first slip by skipper Alan Mustard off Paul Leonard in only the second over.

Jack Jessop and Perera forged a partnership of 119 which included Perera completing his half century before, in the 26th, Jessop was caught behind by wicketkeeper Hurst off Ishaq Khan for 36.

With the required rate having crept up to seven an over, Ashington sent in Callum Storey in a bid to accelerate the scoring and the move appeared to be paying dividends as the right hander smashed three boundaries in double quick time.

However he was run out after he went for a single, was sent back by Perera and was out of his ground.

Perera and Harmison then featured in a stand for the fourth wicket but with 79 required from 11 overs, the former charged down the wicket to Mohammed Hamid from the first ball of the 35th and was bowled for 96.

His innings included 11 fours and one six from 105 deliveries.

The pendulum swung dramatically when Sean McCafferty fell lbw next ball then, after a cameo knock of 22, Dan Gardiner was bowled by Hamid.

Ashington’s hopes received a crushing blow when from the first ball of the 40th Harmison (37) had his stumps shattered by Khan.

The tail tried to wag with last wicket pairing of Alex Nice and Skinner adding 19 but with 18 required from the final over, the duo attempted to go for a couple from the first delivery and Nice was run out.

Before the start of the game, players, officials and spectators observed a minute’s silence for honorary club secretary Garry Robinson, who passed away recently.