Ashington CC breaks with tradition and holds an integrated awards night

By Brian Bennett
Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:48 GMT
Ashington CC's chair Steve Storey, left, and 1st XI captain Sean McCafferty present Alex Nice, right, with his award.Ashington CC's chair Steve Storey, left, and 1st XI captain Sean McCafferty present Alex Nice, right, with his award.
Alex Nice, Josh Robinson, Billy Wade and Grace Skinner scooped the top awards at Ashington Cricket Club’s annual presentation night.

The quartet all won the coveted Players’ Player of the Year for the men’s first, second and third teams, and the women’s side respectively.

Club chair Steve Storey said: “For the first time, we held an integrated presentation night with the women and the adult men’s teams, and it was brilliant because there was a great attendance and it was such a good night.

“In the past, the end-of-season presentation ceremony has always been separate – but to hold them together is going to be the way forward.”

Other awards on the night included:

Player of the Year: Alex Nice (1sts), John Woolley (2nds), Adam Shute (3rds), Ava Broady (Women).

Batter of the Year: Jack Jessop (1sts), Josh Robinson (2nds), John Woolley (3rds), Hollie Newsome (Women).

Bowler of the Year: Alex Nice (1sts), David Rutherford (2nds), Alex Tait (3rds), Grace Skinner (Women).

