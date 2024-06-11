Ashington CC are felled by magnificent batting partnership by Felling pair who put on 179
The pair put on an unbroken partnership of 179 for the fourth wicket, which enabled skipper Alan Mustard to declare the home innings on 300-3 after 50 overs.
It was a tall order for Ashington even though, with the declaration, they had 60 overs to try and get the runs.
They did make a valiant effort – especially when Jeremiah ‘Chilly’ Louis smashed a quickfire half century, but after his dismissal the Mighty Acorns fell away and were all out for 196.
Fielding first, Ashington made a good start with Louis taking two wickets inside the opening overs – bowling Mustard for nought then trapping Tyler Easton lbw from the last ball of the seventh.
Watson and Alasdair Appleby added 106 for the third wicket before, in the 24th over, Ben Harmison had the latter well caught by Adam Nichol for 48.
Felling went into the lunch interval on 134-3.
The magnificent Watson reached 150 in the 49th over after smashing 21 boundaries and three sixes, whilst Allison hit six sixes in an unbeaten 81 before Mustard declared.
Ashington’s opening pair of Jack Jessop and Cam Nichols had 32 on the board inside three overs.
However in the fourth, Jessop was lbw, and from the first delivery of the tenth, Nichols was caught at mid on for 20.
When Jack McCarthy was bowled shortly after, Ashington were 56 for 3.
Scott Pearcey (42) and Ben Harmison (23) steadied the ship, but when both fell in quick succession, the Wansbeck side were 108-5 at tea and seemingly out of the contest.
A belligerent innings of 54 from only 35 balls from Louis gave Ashington hope – until the right hander was caught in the 34th over.
James Harmison battled hard to preserve his wicket until he fell lbw and Adam Nichol struck 20 before Felling sealed the victory in the 48th over.
Ben Harmison said: “We’re still going in the right direction and are still up there in the league table so we’ll put this defeat behind us and work on our inconsistency as we seem to win two games then lose one.”
