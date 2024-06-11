Ashington CC are felled by magnificent batting partnership by Felling pair who put on 179

James Harmison battled to save his wicket in the defeat to Felling. Picture: Stephen Graham Sports Photos

Ashington were victims of a batting onslaught from Felling’s Jordan Watson and Sebastian Allison which ultimately set up victory for their side in this North East Premier League Premier Division clash.

The pair put on an unbroken partnership of 179 for the fourth wicket, which enabled skipper Alan Mustard to declare the home innings on 300-3 after 50 overs.

It was a tall order for Ashington even though, with the declaration, they had 60 overs to try and get the runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They did make a valiant effort – especially when Jeremiah ‘Chilly’ Louis smashed a quickfire half century, but after his dismissal the Mighty Acorns fell away and were all out for 196.

Fielding first, Ashington made a good start with Louis taking two wickets inside the opening overs – bowling Mustard for nought then trapping Tyler Easton lbw from the last ball of the seventh.

Watson and Alasdair Appleby added 106 for the third wicket before, in the 24th over, Ben Harmison had the latter well caught by Adam Nichol for 48.

Felling went into the lunch interval on 134-3.

The magnificent Watson reached 150 in the 49th over after smashing 21 boundaries and three sixes, whilst Allison hit six sixes in an unbeaten 81 before Mustard declared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashington’s opening pair of Jack Jessop and Cam Nichols had 32 on the board inside three overs.

However in the fourth, Jessop was lbw, and from the first delivery of the tenth, Nichols was caught at mid on for 20.

When Jack McCarthy was bowled shortly after, Ashington were 56 for 3.

Scott Pearcey (42) and Ben Harmison (23) steadied the ship, but when both fell in quick succession, the Wansbeck side were 108-5 at tea and seemingly out of the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A belligerent innings of 54 from only 35 balls from Louis gave Ashington hope – until the right hander was caught in the 34th over.

James Harmison battled hard to preserve his wicket until he fell lbw and Adam Nichol struck 20 before Felling sealed the victory in the 48th over.