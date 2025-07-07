Ashington beat Sunderland by eight wickets and climb up the table
A convincing eight-wicket victory over Sunderland on Saturday, which was the start of the second half of the campaign, has propelled the Mighty Acorns into mid-table.
But don’t be fooled! After all the other results, only 14 points now separate fifth top Burnopfield from Shotley Bridge, who are second bottom.
At Ashbrooke, Ashington won the toss and invited the home side to take first knock, and whilst the opening batters found runs hard to come by in the early stages, the Wansbeck side could not find the breakthrough.
That was until the 13th over when medium pacer Ian Sharkey – on his recall to the side – had Oraikhil caught by wicketkeeper Jack McCarthy for 15.
And Sharkey was involved in the second dismissal, holding onto a catch to send back Dinsdale off the bowling of James Harmison.
Five minutes before the lunch interval, Harmison got his second wicket when Potts edged behind, with Sunderland going in at the break on 88-3 after 35 overs.
After the adjournment, Ashington made early inroads and after reducing the home side to 127-6, wrapped up the innings from the first ball of the 54th over.
The undoubted highlight of the afternoon session was a stunning one-handed grab by Ben Harmison at mid-on, off the bowling of Dan Gardiner, to dismiss top scoring Oryakhill for 35.
In reply, although Alexander Charnley fell for 13 with the score on 48, Ashington were halfway towards their goal after only 14 overs.
With 44 to his name, Jack Jessop, who had played so well, chased a wide delivery from Thavanenthiran and was caught behind by Gittens.
Professional Avishka Perera came in to partner Jack McCarthy and after Ashington’s 100 had come up in the 18th over, the pair made light work of the chase.
Seven overs later the latter clinched the game up with another boundary – the visitors scoring their 155 runs in 97 minutes.
Perera finished with an unbeaten 55 from 41 balls, including nine fours, whilst McCarthy ended undefeated on 37 at a run a ball and found the ropes five times – the pair sharing an unbroken stand of 78.
