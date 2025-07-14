Ashington beat Hetton Lyons after Alex Nice destroys their middle and lower order

Alex Nice took seven wickets in the win. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Alex Nice took a seven-wicket haul as Ashington stretched their unbeaten run in the North-East Premier League, Premier Division to five matches with victory over Hetton Lyons at Langwell Crescent on Saturday.

Whilst Nice’s return – which included a 6-fer in his second spell – earned him the player of the match, there were other excellent performances on show.

Jack McCarthy became the first Ashington first team player to score a century this season and also took a couple of catches, whilst Alexander Charnley fell eight runs short of a century and also held two stunning catches in the slip cordon.

On a scorching hot day in Wansbeck, Cam Nichols won the toss and elected to bat – and the skipper must have been delighted as Jack Jessop and Charnley put on 94 for the opening wicket.

A change of bowling accounted for Jessop as Talbot trapped the right hander lbw for 46.

Nevertheless, Charnley and McCarthy continued to pile on the runs and at lunch, Ashington were on 172-1, the former on 67 and McCarthy three short of his half century.

Left-hander Charnley had batted superbly well but, after a partnership of 132 with McCarthy, he was bowled by Talbot for 92 from 124 balls which included 12 boundaries.

In the 47th over McCarthy took a single to reach a magnificent 100 and with professional Avishka Perera joining in on the runs feast, Ashington broke through the 300 barrier.

Perera was bowled for 35 and with Ashington’s score advanced onto 327 after 50 overs, the declaration was made.

McCarthy finished unbeaten on 124 – his innings spiced with 14 fours and five sixes from only 88 deliveries.

The second half was a very interesting battle.

Opener Walker was well caught at slip by Charnley off Dan Gardiner in the fourth over and when Clay tried to play a scoop shot in the ninth, he only succeeded in chopping the ball onto his stumps. That dismissal came with the score on 45.

Abbas looked comfortable as he nudged the ball around but in the 21st, he lost partner Martin, who fell to a great catch in the gully by Nichols off Charlie Harmison.

Talbot came in at number five and along with Abbas – who reached his 50 – the pair added 53.

But the tea interval proved to be a significant turning point as with the last delivery of the first over after the resumption, Abbas played on to a delivery from Nice and was out for 74.

It was the breakthrough Ashington had been hoping for – and for Nice it was the start of a glorious spell as he ripped through Hetton’s middle and lower order like a knife through butter.

Ian Sharkey had Talbot caught behind for 42, but after that it was the Alex Nice show, the right arm pace bowler polishing off the last four wickets in quick succession to finish with figures of 7-49 and wrap up a win for his side by a margin of 152 runs.