Ben O'Brien raises his bat after reaching his half century. Picture: Stuart Davison

Runs may have been in reasonably short supply but these two sides nevertheless produced a terrific game of cricket on Saturday (June 3) which kept another excellent crowd on their toes until Ben O’Brien struck the winning boundary to lead his side home for the second time in the space of 24 hours.

However the fact that O’Brien’s two knocks were totally contrasting made them even more special for the Newcastle-born all rounder, who celebrated his 34th birthday in the best possible style.

On Friday night, he featured alongside skipper Sean McCafferty with an unbeaten 73 in a blistering opening partnership of 138 as Ashington successfully chased down 175 in their T20 cup tie against Sacriston.

Then, set 144 by Tynemouth in their league clash, O’Brien was coolness personified as he grafted out a patient yet quite brilliant undefeated 61.

The right-hander went to the crease with the home side on a precarious looking 43-3 and in the context of the game, his innings was arguably even better than the one the night before.

Without any addition to the score, Mitchell Killeen edged to first slip, then professional Jeremiah Louis was trapped lbw to a ball which kept low on 72-5.

Only halfway to their target, the situation was perfect for the incoming James Harmison – a man who thrives on a challenge – and in-between intermittent but glorious strokes from O’Brien, Harmison played his part with a dogged but defiant supporting role.

And after a stand of 42 with O’Brien, when Harmison was caught with 30 runs still required for victory, his disappointment was evident.

Skipper McCafferty came in at number eight to partner O’Brien and the pair chipped away at the target.

Ashington needed 22 more when tea was taken but on the resumption, O’Brien struck a wonderful on-drive which brought up his 50 before he led his side home in the same 36th over.

