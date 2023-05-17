News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

Ashington batsman Ben O'Brien gives his thoughts on club's first win

Ashington Cricket Club’s Ben O’Brien said it was good to get that winning feeling again – after the Mighty Acorns recorded their first victory of the season over Newcastle on Saturday (May 13).

By Brian Bennett
Published 17th May 2023, 11:11 BST- 2 min read
Steve Charlton, the managing director of match sponsor HFF Civil Engineering Ltd, congratulates man-of-the-match Ben O'Brien. Picture: Steve StoreySteve Charlton, the managing director of match sponsor HFF Civil Engineering Ltd, congratulates man-of-the-match Ben O'Brien. Picture: Steve Storey
Steve Charlton, the managing director of match sponsor HFF Civil Engineering Ltd, congratulates man-of-the-match Ben O'Brien. Picture: Steve Storey

O’Brien was named the HFF Civil Engineering Limited Man of the Match for a top scoring 41 in the Ashington innings, and the right hander – on his return to the club this season – added that he always enjoys batting at Langwell Crescent.

“To get our first win of the season today was vitally important,” he said afterwards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Last week at Chester le Street I was at the crease and feeling good when the match was rained off.

Most Popular

“I think if the game had gone the distance, we probably would have won from the position we were in and had we lost today (against Newcastle), pressure would be starting to build on the team.

“The victory today brings positivity as well as momentum and will hopefully spur us on for our future games.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 33-year-old continued: “It was certainly good to get that winning feeling again – and it was nice from a personal point of view to get some runs under my belt to go alongside it.

“I always enjoy batting at Langwell Crescent – the weather was a lot nicer today – and after I had hit my first boundary, I felt good and was going well.”

Although O’Brien had a successful time as an all-rounder during a four year stint at Ponteland, he decided to make a return to Ashington.

“I had three full years at Ponteland plus the Covid season,” he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Over the past couple of years, although it was tempting to come back to Ashington, the time wasn’t right as my wife Sam and I have got a young family and it would have been difficult to commit to longer days of cricket.”

Newcastle-born O’Brien went on: “I kept in touch with quite a lot of the Ashington lads as well as following their games – how well they have performed – and I’m glad to be involved again.

“It’s great to see how well things are going at the club and to be playing in the Premier Division of the North East Premier League, which is the highest standard of cricket in the area.”

Related topics:Mighty AcornsAshingtonNewcastle