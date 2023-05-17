Steve Charlton, the managing director of match sponsor HFF Civil Engineering Ltd, congratulates man-of-the-match Ben O'Brien. Picture: Steve Storey

O’Brien was named the HFF Civil Engineering Limited Man of the Match for a top scoring 41 in the Ashington innings, and the right hander – on his return to the club this season – added that he always enjoys batting at Langwell Crescent.

“To get our first win of the season today was vitally important,” he said afterwards.

“Last week at Chester le Street I was at the crease and feeling good when the match was rained off.

“I think if the game had gone the distance, we probably would have won from the position we were in and had we lost today (against Newcastle), pressure would be starting to build on the team.

“The victory today brings positivity as well as momentum and will hopefully spur us on for our future games.”

The 33-year-old continued: “It was certainly good to get that winning feeling again – and it was nice from a personal point of view to get some runs under my belt to go alongside it.

“I always enjoy batting at Langwell Crescent – the weather was a lot nicer today – and after I had hit my first boundary, I felt good and was going well.”

Although O’Brien had a successful time as an all-rounder during a four year stint at Ponteland, he decided to make a return to Ashington.

“I had three full years at Ponteland plus the Covid season,” he added.

“Over the past couple of years, although it was tempting to come back to Ashington, the time wasn’t right as my wife Sam and I have got a young family and it would have been difficult to commit to longer days of cricket.”

Newcastle-born O’Brien went on: “I kept in touch with quite a lot of the Ashington lads as well as following their games – how well they have performed – and I’m glad to be involved again.