News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
31 minutes ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
1 hour ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
4 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
4 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
5 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race

Ashington and Blyth cricket clubs ready to run fun cricket programmes for youngsters

Youngsters from Ashington and Blyth who are interested in playing cricket in a fun way can go along to their local clubs to take part in the All Stars and Dynamos programmes.

By Brian Bennett
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Ashington and Blyth cricket clubs are among the clubs running cricket programmes for youngsters. Picture: England and Wales Cricket BoardAshington and Blyth cricket clubs are among the clubs running cricket programmes for youngsters. Picture: England and Wales Cricket Board
Ashington and Blyth cricket clubs are among the clubs running cricket programmes for youngsters. Picture: England and Wales Cricket Board

Cricket clubs from South East Northumberland are preparing for the start of a bumper summer season with more opportunities than ever before for boys and girls to play the game.

As part of the partnership with the England & Wales Cricket Board, All Stars Cricket and Dynamos Cricket programmes will be running at Ashington, Ashington Rugby, Bates Cottages, Bedlington, Blyth and Cramlington cricket clubs from next month (May).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“All Stars Cricket provides a fantastic first experience for all children aged five to eight years old where they’re guaranteed eight weeks of jam-packed fun, activity and skills development,” said James Morgan, who is leading the scheme.

Most Popular

“The programme is designed to introduce children to the sport, teaching them new skills, helping them make new friends and have a great time doing so.

“Every child who registers will receive a backpack full of goodies.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He continued: “Dynamos Cricket provides a fantastic next step for all those graduating from All Stars Cricket and is the perfect introduction for all eight to 11-year-olds new to the sport.

“Complementing junior cricket, Dynamos provides children with a more social offering focused on developing fundamental movement skills and applying them in an exciting game of countdown cricket.”

More information can be found at allstarscricket.co.uk or dyanmoscricket.co.uk where you can search for local programmes, or by contacting Northumberland Cricket Board via [email protected]

Related topics:YoungstersAshingtonBlythJames MorganDynamos