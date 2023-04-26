Ashington and Blyth cricket clubs are among the clubs running cricket programmes for youngsters. Picture: England and Wales Cricket Board

Cricket clubs from South East Northumberland are preparing for the start of a bumper summer season with more opportunities than ever before for boys and girls to play the game.

As part of the partnership with the England & Wales Cricket Board, All Stars Cricket and Dynamos Cricket programmes will be running at Ashington, Ashington Rugby, Bates Cottages, Bedlington, Blyth and Cramlington cricket clubs from next month (May).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All Stars Cricket provides a fantastic first experience for all children aged five to eight years old where they’re guaranteed eight weeks of jam-packed fun, activity and skills development,” said James Morgan, who is leading the scheme.

“The programme is designed to introduce children to the sport, teaching them new skills, helping them make new friends and have a great time doing so.

“Every child who registers will receive a backpack full of goodies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Dynamos Cricket provides a fantastic next step for all those graduating from All Stars Cricket and is the perfect introduction for all eight to 11-year-olds new to the sport.

“Complementing junior cricket, Dynamos provides children with a more social offering focused on developing fundamental movement skills and applying them in an exciting game of countdown cricket.”