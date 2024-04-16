Ashington's sodden Langwell Crescent ground.

And even then, Ashington Cricket Club chairman Steve Storey says that the Langwell Crescent outfit face a race against the clock for the ground to be fit.

“I’ve been involved in cricket at Ashington for many years and I’ve never known anything like the amount of rain we have had,” he said, “In past years, whenever we got a lot of rainfall, the Ashbourne Crescent end would resemble a lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"However, last week the ‘lake’ extended a couple of hundred yards past the score box – something which I’ve never seen before – whilst the rest of the outfield is completely saturated.”

He continued: “Our ground staff have not been able to prepare wickets or cut the outfield – and on top of that the players have obviously been unable to practice outdoors. It’s a worrying situation.”

The Mighty Acorns were due to travel to Burnopfield on Saturday (April 20) but the NEPL made the decision to delay the start of the campaign – with the programme of fixtures now transferred to be played on Sunday September 1.