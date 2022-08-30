Ashington 2nds beat Chester le Street in cricket final

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashington 2nds after they beat Chester le street to win the Bamks Bowl on bank holiday monday. Picture by Callum Storey.

Ashington lifted the trophy by posting 230-6 before bowling their opponents out for 200.

With Josh Robinson unavailable, Pearcey stood in as captain – and the 30 year old played a major role as the club put another piece of silverware into their trophy cabinet.

Pearcey – whose knock of 78 saw him crowned as the Man of the Match – said afterwards: “It’s always nice to win a trophy.

"I thought first half we batted well and set a platform, which we always plan to do with wickets in hand because it allows you to have a go in the last ten (overs). We have done that today and in the context of the game, I believe those final 30 runs near the end were key.”

Pearcey who was born in Barrow-in-Furness continued: “To be honest they (Chester le Street) bowled a few loose balls to myself early doors but then they tightened up and it wasn’t that easy.

"I thought if we got anything over 200, I would fancy us to defend then obviously the lads at the end (Cam Walker and Greg Williams) got us up to 230 and I thought we had enough.

“Chester le Street started well in reply - but it’s always tough in the field during the power play when you can only have two fielders out. I thought Cam Walker and George Collins began really well and then Bob (Rutherford) came on and bowled a great first spell. I brought Alex (Storey) into the attack and he too performed well.

"We got a few good wickets and then tailed off a little bit but they (Chester le Street) were always going to have a partnership during their innings. Alex Storey got a key wicket when he bowled Andrew Bell and when we got Tony Birbeck, I was even happier.