Ashington 2nds beat Chester le Street in cricket final
Ashington Cricket Club’s 2nd XI skipper Scott Pearcey was ecstatic on Monday after his side had clinched a 30 runs victory over Chester le Street at Langwell Crescent to win the Banks Bowl.
Ashington lifted the trophy by posting 230-6 before bowling their opponents out for 200.
With Josh Robinson unavailable, Pearcey stood in as captain – and the 30 year old played a major role as the club put another piece of silverware into their trophy cabinet.
Pearcey – whose knock of 78 saw him crowned as the Man of the Match – said afterwards: “It’s always nice to win a trophy.
"I thought first half we batted well and set a platform, which we always plan to do with wickets in hand because it allows you to have a go in the last ten (overs). We have done that today and in the context of the game, I believe those final 30 runs near the end were key.”
Pearcey who was born in Barrow-in-Furness continued: “To be honest they (Chester le Street) bowled a few loose balls to myself early doors but then they tightened up and it wasn’t that easy.
"I thought if we got anything over 200, I would fancy us to defend then obviously the lads at the end (Cam Walker and Greg Williams) got us up to 230 and I thought we had enough.
“Chester le Street started well in reply - but it’s always tough in the field during the power play when you can only have two fielders out. I thought Cam Walker and George Collins began really well and then Bob (Rutherford) came on and bowled a great first spell. I brought Alex (Storey) into the attack and he too performed well.
"We got a few good wickets and then tailed off a little bit but they (Chester le Street) were always going to have a partnership during their innings. Alex Storey got a key wicket when he bowled Andrew Bell and when we got Tony Birbeck, I was even happier.
“To be honest even when Bell and Birbeck were going well and put on a good partnership, I believed we had the bowling attack to get wickets - and there wasn’t any point in their innings where I thought we weren’t going to win the game.”