Ashington 1sts cricketers gain promotion to Premier Division

Ashington 1sts celebrate their promotion to the Premier Division.

With Castle Eden securing promotion the previous week, the game between the two sides was set to be a nail-biter – until heavy drizzle was the winner with the umpires calling the match off before 1pm.

Second in the table Ashington held a 15 points lead over their Consett based rivals and with both sides taking five points, it was the Wansbeck side who will operate in the elite division next term.

Ashington skipper Sean McCafferty was naturally delighted: “I’m over the moon to get it (promotion) done and confirmed,” he said, “When it goes down to the last game of the season you are always a bit nervous but the weather has probably spoilt it because the lads were looking forward to what would have been - and always is - a good game against Shotley Bridge.

"It would have been nice to have finished the campaign off with a win but when it comes down to it, you can’t really complain about how it (promotion) happens.”

The 31 year old continued: “First and foremost, I’m immensely proud to be winning promotion with such a good group of lads and friends and secondly because they are also a great bunch of cricketers – so I couldn’t be happier. I’m also proud of everyone in what we have achieved - not just as a first team but as a club in general.

"The second team finished fourth in Division 2 and also won the Banks Bowl recently and I think we have made massive strides forward this year.”

McCafferty – proud of the achievements of the players at his home town club – added: “The hard work for next season starts now because going into the Premier Division for the first time is a big step up into the unknown.

"We have played some of the Premier Division sides in T20 games as well as Sunday competitions but have not faced them on a Saturday week-in-week-out basis.