Ashing captain happy with win over Seaham

Ashington CC.

The visitors were bowled out for 207 with Ashington comfortably passing their total.

The latest win sees the Mighty Acorns remain at the top of the North East Premier League’s first division with McCafferty saying that his outfit now face ‘seven cup finals’ before the end of the season.

McCafferty won the toss and put the visitors into bat – and revealed there were a couple of factors behind the decision: “I chose to bowl - a little bit because of the weather forecast with rain around and also because I think it suits our team chasing down scores especially at home.”

McCafferty was pleased with his side at the end after they had got off to a lukewarm start with the ball. They bowled Seaham Park out for 207 and McCafferty praised his three spin bowlers – James Harmison, Cam Nichols and Younas Ahmadzai: “We got off to an okay start but still probably leaked a few more boundaries than I would have liked,” he said, “but as has happened before our spinners were excellent. To be honest all the bowlers did a good job on what was a good wicket; our fielding was fine as well and to keep a team down to just over 200 on our ground with a short boundary, a quick outfield and on a good pitch, I was happy.”

The skipper described the two opening batters – Jack Jessop and Adam Nichol - as being ‘magnificent’ after they shared an opening stand of 142: “To put a partnership like that on the board, is exactly what you want when you are chasing down a score,” he added, “It takes the pressure off everyone else and I thought the two lads were magnificent. Jack (Jessop) was unlucky to be run out because he deserved a hundred whilst Adam (Nichol) deserved a fifty. Ben Harmison who went in at number four, is such a calming influence and never looked in any trouble then Younas Ahmadzai’s big flamboyant hits finished the game off.”