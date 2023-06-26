Ashington firsts' opening bowler, Matty Collins, bowls Benwell Hill batsman Haydon Mustard. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Only last month, the Wansbeck-based outfit were on the basement after losing their first two games.

But what a transformation for the Mighty Acorns – playing their first season in the North East’s elite competition – with Saturday’s latest success coming against Benwell Hill, one of the NEPL’s more established outfits.

Skipper Sean McCafferty won the toss and elected to field – and must have been delighted with the decision as his side had the Hill reeling at 40-4 inside the opening 16 overs.

Ashington were inspired by the performance of seamer Matty Collins, who had opener Angus Guy caught at skip by Ben Harmison in the sixth over then bowled Haydon Mustard at 32-2 in the 12th, taking his third wicket when Kyle Coetzer played the ball onto his stumps.

Phill Bell and skipper Peter Halliday consolidated as they took their side up to 83-4 but immediately after lunch, McCafferty introduced James Harmison into the attack from the scoreboard end.

And in the 37th over, it was Harmison who broke the 63-run stand when he bowled Halliday for 27.

Bell completed a fine half century before Harmison struck again in the 52nd over.

That wicket fell with the score on 169-6 but as Ashington looked to make further inroads, their progress was checked by an unbroken stand of 49 between William Archbold (70 not out) and Evasio Macmillan (22 not out) which took the home side to 218 at the close.

Collins finished with figures of 3-24 from 10 overs.

Jack Jessop and Adam Nichol gave their side a solid start but in the seventh over, the former fell for 10.

Nichol was next to go after he thumped a delivery from Coetzer and saw the bowler take an amazing one-handed catch.

Safiun Ahsan Diip accounted for Ben Harmison and Jack McCarthy (43), trapping him lbw with the total on 108.

A stand of 72 between Ben O’Brien and Jeremiah Louis proved pivotal, with O’Brien scoring 59 before being caught in the 43rd over.

Cam Nichols joined Louis and clinched the win with a four from the first ball of the 51st over.