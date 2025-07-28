Alnwick make second-place Morpeth work hard for the win

Warkworth seconds beat Howick. Picture: Warkworth CC

Alnwick put in their best performance of the season to date as they took Morpeth all the way down to the wire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper James Crooks hit 59 before being run out and Bradley Spiers knocked 45 before he was bowled by Jonny Craigs as the Ducal town were 196 all out with the final ball.

Alex Senior took 4-33 to top the Morpeth bowling figures as the second-placed side were made to work for the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craigs and Senior led the batting figures with 66 and 55 respectively as Morpeth responded after tea with 197/5 in the 49th over to win by five wickets.

Alnwick remain bottom of the table and host leaders Swalwell this weekend while Morpeth go to Annfield Plain.

Tristan Parnell starred in Warkworth’s win at Washington in Division Two with 87 runs and bowling figures of 5-30.

The South African hit two sixes and 11 fours as Warkworth were 169 all out – then tumbled Washington all out for 157.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seconds ensured it was a winning weekend by beating Howick by nine wickets.

Fifth-placed Warkworth firsts host leaders Backworth at the Castle green on Saturday with both sides on a good run of form.

Both Rock and Stobswood Welfare suffered defeats in Division Four.

Rock lost by 63 runs at Newcastle Super Kings with Oliver Page hitting 46 of their 147 all out and Adam Hilless bowling 3-39, while the Welfare’s Karl Dullaghan top scored with a 23 in their seven-wicket loss at Kirkley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warenford went down to an eight-wicket defeat at Bates Cottages in Division Five (North) with their highlight being a half century from Michael Thompson, while Embleton were beaten by 159 runs at home to Backworth.

After the visitors had put on 216/5, Embleton slumped to 57 all out in their chase.

Wooler conceded their fixture to Lions.