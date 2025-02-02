Alnwick cricket training starts this weekend
Alnwick Cricket Club’s winter training starts this Sunday at Ashington Leisure Centre.
The sessions will run fortnightly on Sundays from 2-4pm.
“We’re always on the look out for new members so if you’re new to the area or fancy a change in clubs we’d love to get you a long to training and welcome you to ACC,” said a club official.
Alnwick’s first team with start the 2025 season in Division One with a visit to Ponteland on April 19.
The seconds host Embleton on the same day in Division Five North to start their campaign.