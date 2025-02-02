Alnwick cricket training starts this weekend

Alnwick Cricket Club’s winter training starts this Sunday at Ashington Leisure Centre.

“We’re always on the look out for new members so if you’re new to the area or fancy a change in clubs we’d love to get you a long to training and welcome you to ACC,” said a club official.