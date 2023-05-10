News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Cricket Club's fine form continues against Berwick

Alnwick Cricket Club welcomed Berwick to Weavers Way on Saturday (May 6) looking to add to the previous weekend’s convincing victory against Cowgate Sports.

By Janet Bew
Published 10th May 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Bradley Spiers was out after a spectacular catch by Berwick's Aaron Hart. Picture Alnwick CCBradley Spiers was out after a spectacular catch by Berwick's Aaron Hart. Picture Alnwick CC
Bradley Spiers was out after a spectacular catch by Berwick's Aaron Hart. Picture Alnwick CC

Berwick batted first and Alnwick’s bowlers soon had the upper hand, Gareth Bateman claiming the wickets of Manu Shukla and Berwick captain Elliot Keenan for two and three runs respectively, to leave Berwick 19-2.

Aaron Hart and James Patterson steadied the ship for Berwick, with 21 and 25 runs, before Berwick were bowled out for 95 after 39.3 overs.

David Crook was the other only Berwick player to reach double figures, still at the crease on 20 when the innings ended.

Bateman ended with figures of four wickets for 13 runs, while Max Harrison claimed three wickets for 16 runs.

The other wickets fell to Cody Brogden, who got two, and Andrew Wright.

Alnwick’s batmen soon rattled off the runs needed for victory.

Opener Bradley Spiers got 42 from 48 balls before falling to a spectacular catch by Aaron Hart off the bowling of Keenan, and Brogden was still in on 30 not out as Alnwick reached the necessary 96 runs in 25.1 overs, with the loss of four wickets.

Harrison got four runs from 35 balls, captain James Crooks two from nine and Laurence Reeves four from 11 balls.

Alnwick’s six wicket win earned them 30 points, while Berwick get two.

For the second weekend running, Alnwick second XI’s game was cancelled.

They hope to play Berwick seconds on Saturday, while the first XI are away at Bates Cottages.

