Alnwick Cricket Club sign all-rounder from the West Indies for new season

Alnwick's new signing Jaden Clarke, left. Picture: Alnwick CC

The Barbadian wicket-keeper, right-handed batsman and pace bowler has joined the Weaver’s Way side after spells at the Nomads and Marske in the UK and the Pickwick club in Bridgetown on his home island.

Barbados has produced a string of top-class cricketers and is one of the regions that makes up the West Indies International cricket side – the legendary Sir Garry Sobers being one of the most famous, having hit over 8,000 Test runs between 1954-74.

First-team captain James Crooks was eagerly looking forward to seeing his side’s overseas player for 2024 get into action for the second-oldest provincial cricket club in England.

"We are thrilled to have Jaden with us for the 2024 season. Division 1 is a big step up for the side; we are hoping that Jaden’s ability, experience, and work ethic can help us take that step as a squad,” said Crooks.

“In addition to playing for the 1st XI, Jaden is going to be involved with helping bring through some of our younger players. He will be a great addition to the club both on and off the field.”

Fans will have to wait until this weekend to see Clarke on the pitch when Alnwick host Morpeth after their fixture at Newcastle City was postponed.