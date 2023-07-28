Ellie Jones gets a wicket for Alnwick Cricket Club senior men's team against RAF Boulmer. Picture: Michael Cook

Kate Burn, Lucy Collis and Ellie Jones all featured in the T20 friendly match, with Jones and Collis taking a wicket. It was Collis’s first senior wicket.

On Saturday the men’s first XI beat Berwick firsts by eight wickets, bowling Berwick out for 160.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Armstrong and Dave Wright both got four wickets, Armstrong ending with figures of 4-24, Wright 4-33.

In reply, Bradley Spiers hit 88, a knock that included six sixes and nine fours, as Alnwick reached 164 for the loss of two wickets.

Max Harrison was out for 23 and the not-out batters were Cody Brogden, nine, and James Crooks, 39.

It was Andy Tye’s last game for the club as he is moving away from the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seconds lost out to Embleton seconds, going down by 66 runs.

Alnwick put Embleton in to bat and they hit 168 for five in their 34 overs, Callum Hindhaugh claiming two wickets for 40 runs.

Michael Kirkup, Matthew Dixon and Neil Newcombe got the remaining wickets.

The Alnwick batters struggled to get runs on the board and could only score 102 in their 34 overs, Newcombe top-scoring with 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick seconds are second from bottom of Division 5 North after 14 games. They play bottom team Berwick seconds on Saturday.

The first XI, who are top of Division 2 after 14 games, are at home to sixth-placed Bates Cottages.