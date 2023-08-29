Cody Brogden has proved useful with bat and ball for Alnwick firsts. Picture: Michael Cook

Ashington won the toss and put Alnwick in to bat, a decision that looked wise as Harry Lobb went for nought and Max Harrison for five to leave Alnwick 7-2, James Richards getting both wickets.

Cody Brogden and captain James Crooks then moved the score along, Brogden out lbw for 24 and Crooks ending not out on 60.

Jamie Guy weighed in with a half century before being run out on 56 as Alnwick finished on 177-8 after 48 overs.

Ashington fell short of the target by just seven runs despite Lewis Tanney finishing 64 not out.

Gareth Bateman ended with figures of 3-19 and Brogden proved useful with ball as well as bat as he claimed two wickets for 38 runs.

Alnwick are away at Warkworth on Saturday before playing Ryton and Tillside in their last matches, with one more winning seeing them crowned champions.

Alnwick seconds are facing a battle at the other end of the table, sitting second from bottom of Division 5 North.

Their batters did at least manage to get some runs on the board on Saturday after scoring a mighty 39 against Matfen the previous week.

They were bowled out for 155 against Warkworth seconds, Andrew Wright getting 57 and Michael Kirkup 45.

In reply, Warkworth reached 156-3, Kirkup, Matthew Straker and George Martin claiming the wickets.

Alnmouth & Lesbury firsts had a successful day in the field, dismissing Whickham for 129, Paul Straker ending with figures of 4-29.

Eknath Kerkar then did the damage with the bat, ending on 54 not out as Alnmouth & Lesbury reached 134-2.

The seconds ensured the club did the double over their opponents, dismissing Whickham seconds for 123, a score they overtook thanks in part to a knock of 47 by Peter Smith.

Morpeth’s game at Ponteland was abandoned with the home side reaching 137 in 35 overs. Morpeth had scored nine in the first over when the game was stopped.