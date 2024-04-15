Alnwick Cricket Club. Picture: Google

Their return to the top-flight sees them travel to defending champions Newcastle City for the season opener on Saturday. (April 20).

Senior club captain James Crooks admitted: “Newcastle City are a great side. It will undoubtedly be a challenge, however getting them this early in the season is a great opportunity to prove to ourselves - and other teams around the league - that we belong at this level.”

Alnwick were the Division 2 champions last year and it has proved a big boost for the Weavers Way side.

“Winning Division 2 in 2023 was huge for the club - it was the first time our 1st XI had won a major trophy in living memory,” said Crooks.

“Now in 2024, we’re looking to gain a foothold at this new level. Avoiding relegation is obviously the main goal as a unit.

"We’d also love to see some of our younger guys rise to the next level and put some good results on the field. This season will be about developing, building and making sure we take our chances.”

The club have made several signings during the off-season as they strengthen for the step up.

“We are thrilled to have been able to welcome back former first XI captain Andrew Scott, and we are also excited for the return of Daniel Graham and Robbie Green,” said the skipper.

“Last year’s success was built on the back of years of hard work by a number of club stalwarts. We’d spent previous years having to recover from losing some of our premier talent to bigger clubs down south, but last year we were able to put together a consistent core of experienced guys - spearheaded by our veteran opening bowler, Gareth Bateman, and team talisman David Wright - who loved playing together,” continued Crooks.