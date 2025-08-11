Alnwick CC are beaten at Annfield Plain as miserable season goes on

Alnwick suffered another defeat at the weekend.

Alnwick’s miserable season continued as they suffered an eight-wicket defeat at Annfield Plain.

The NTCL Division One basement side were all out for 165 in the 46th over, with Mark Humphreys making 41 before Ethan Lassen got him lbw and skipper James Crooks knocking 40 before he was caught by Graham Carr off Sam Blake.

The hosts reached target in the 31st over, putting on 167/2 with Anthony Hornby making 68 and his opening partner, David Anderson, 31 – both being put out to lbws from David Wright’s bowling.

Warkworth secured another success in Division Two as Tristan Parnell hit 77 and Matthew Hall 52 in their 119-run win at Bates Cottages.

The side made 225/9 then watched Adam Hall picking off the host’s batsmen with brilliant bowling figures of 5-32 as they had Bates Cottages all out for 106.

Martin Clark also impressed with figures of 3-24.

Rock went down to a 50-run defeat at Kirkley in Division Four.

Adam Hilless bowled 3-36 and Joseph Roberts 3-46 as they had the hosts all out for 245 but then came up just short with the bat, knocking 195 all out by the 48th over with Joe Ferry scoring an impressive 81.

Wooler scored a big win at Alnwick seconds in Division Five (North).

Thomas Burston put on 84 before he was caught by Lee Collis off Johny Devassy with Wooler scoring 259/7.

Alnwick were all out for 107 with Angus Todd, Ali Graham and Laurie Blackburn all taking three wickets each. Rob Woods top scored for Alnwick with 30.

Both Warenford and Embleton conceded their fixtures at Blagdon Park and Mitford respectively.