Alnwick and Warkworth beat weather - but end in defeat

Skipper James Crooks hit his second half century of the season in a battling display.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Stocksfield piled the agony on Alnwick is they remain rooted to the foot of the NTCL Division One table following an 8-wicket defeat.

Crooks hit nine boundaries in the Tyne valley as he made a stand of 74 before finally being run out by Sam Beedle as he tried to get a last one in on the final ball of the innings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Whittle was the only other Alnwick batsman to get into double figures with 26 before being caught by William Archbold off James Tolchard.

Tell us your club news.

Crooks had six partners at the crease as he proved difficult to dislodge for the Stocksfield bowlers with Alnwick making 130 all out in their 40 overs.

Stocksfield captain Luke Doneathy hit a quick 69 including ten 4s and four 6s before he was caught by Matthew Whittle off Charlie Edwardson while going for another big hit.

Fellow opener Steven Henderson had gone for 12 when he was caught by Max Harrison from a Whittle delivery, but Alfie McGray and Sam Beedle to Stocksfield to total with the hosts being 131/2 in 13.5 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick are at home to ninth-placed Whickham this Saturday with the Weaver’s Way side looking for the points that could lift them above Blaydon and Matfen following a tough start to the campaign.

Warkworth also went down to defeat at Corbridge in Division Two.

The hosts put themselves in to bat and made 174/8 with Martin Clark and Tristan Parnell both taking two wickets each.

Although a 45 from Joe Anderson proved Corbridge’s highest hit a batting collapse from the Castle Green side saw them slip to a 79-run defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warkworth were 95 all out by the 36th over with skipper Michael Phillips’ 36, including three 4s and a 6, the best tally before he was caught and bowled by Conor Garret Jowsey.

Leaders GEMS are at the Castle Green this weekend.