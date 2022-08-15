Alnwick and Newbiggin in an eight-goal thriller

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from the Newbiggin v Alnwick game which ended in a 4-4 draw. Pictures by Paul Ternent.

Newbiggin had lost their opening two fixtures of the season, but picked up their first point with a battling performance.

Goalscorers for Alnwick were Jaymie Shell, Ben Bradburn and a Jamie Clark brace, whilst for Newbiggin, their marksmen on target were Bradley Higgins (2), Luke Hepple and former Alnwick player Brendan Balmbra.

The draw means Alnwick, who lost 4-2 away to Wallington in midweek, are still searching for their first victory of the new campaign.

Last night (Wednesday) they were away to Newcastle Chemfica and on Saturday (August 20) they are home to Percy Main Amateurs.

Also in the Premier, Ponmteland United won 4-2 away to Seaton Delaval, whilst Wallington drew 1-1 at home with Newcastle Chemfica.

In Division 1, Rothbury took all three points from a 3-1 home win over Willington Quay Saints at Armstrong Park.

A goal from Coe put the home side in the ascendancy at half-time, and when he scored again to double their advantage six minutes into the second half they looked set for victory.

However, a Foreman penalty in the 80th minute got the visitors back in the match, but three minutes from the end MacPherson added a third for Rothbury to seal the win.

After a midweek match away to Stobswood Welfare, on Saturday Rothbury are away to Whitburn & Cleadon. Stobswood won 2-1 away to Gosforth Bohemiems at the weekend.

In Division 2, North Sunderland lost 5-2 at home to Heaton Stannington A. Goalscorers for the Seahouses side were Kyle Jeffrey and Tom Allan. On Saturday they are home to Ponteland United Reserves, who won 2-1 at home to Blyth Town U23’s.

In Division 3, Amble lost 4-3 at home to Hazelrigg Victory whilst Alnwick Town Development lost 3-0 at home to Wallsend Boys Club U23s.

This weekend Amble, after a midweek clash with Alnwick Development, are away to Heddon United whilst Alnwick Development are away to Benton.