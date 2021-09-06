Alnmouth U19s are county champions

Alnmouth U19s, County Champions for 2021.

It is the third time in the last five competitions that Alnmouth & Lesbury have been crowned county U19 champions. They reached the final this year after topping the northern group and defeating South Northumberland CC in the semi-final.

In the final they met Benwell Hill and it turned out to be a highly competitive game.

Alnmouth were asked to bat first and posted 128-4 in their 20 overs, Jonny McNickle top scoring with 35 not out and useful contributions were made by Harry Sutherland (29) and George Cockayne (27).

Pick of the bowlers was Safiun Bhuyian with two wickets for just eight runs from four overs.

Marshalled well by captain Thorsten Robinson, Alnmouth then bowled and fielded well to restrict Benwell Hill to 105-8 to run out winners by 23 runs. Top scorer was Matthew Lockey with 37, whilst Rohaan Aatif contributed a useful 24.

Harry Johnson (3), Harry Sutherland (2) and Arthur Sutherland (2) were the wicket takers, along with a run out.

Max Layton bowled a very economical four overs for just 14 runs and once again George Cockayne was excellent behind the stumps, with a catch and two stumpings.

*The local cricket season is drawing to a close, with only one round of fixtures to be played this Saturday (September 11).

Games involving the local sides are:

Ryton v Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts; Ponteland 1sts v Alnwick 1sts; Warkworth 1sts v Cowgate 1sts; Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds v Whitley Bay 1sts; Alnwick 2nds v Rock; Monkseaton 1sts v Howick; Warenford v Morpeth 2nds.

Meanwhile, a player well known in local circles has hung up his bat after 35 years playing with Tillside 2nds.

Keith Bickerton was given a guard of honour by the players when he left the field after the game against Warenford.

He later posted online that the highlight of his career had been playing in the same team as his sons Calum and Joe.