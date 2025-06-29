Alnmouth take Morpeth scalp in big local win

An impressive 153-run partnership featuring Laurie Robson and Tom Vickers helped Alnmouth & Lesbury to a seven-wicket win at leaders Morpeth - and took the side up to third in the NTCL Division One table.

Opener Robson hit 88 not out in over two hours at the crease where he hit eleven fours from 116 balls, while Vickers put 77 up on the board from 107 balls before he was finally caught by George Gray from a Michael Craigs delivery.

The Alnmouth innings had a stuttering start with Thomas Halliwell being run-out on seven after facing just three deliveries, and smashing one of those for six, then Alex Senior bowled Peter Smith on five to leave the visitors on 20/2.

The steadying influence of the experienced Vickers saw Alnmouth slowly put on the runs as they worked towards a target of 197/8 set by the Wansbeck side after they’d been put in to bat.

The Robson-Vickers pairing proved outstanding

With only one other defeat so far this season, it may have looked a daunting proposition.

But Robson and Vickers continued to play their strokes as they frustrated the Morpeth bowlers with delivery after delivery being knocked away to the sweet sound of leather hitting wood and a call to run.

Alnmouth wicket keeper Robson was on course for his fourth century of the year, and he’s contributed over a quarter of the team’s runs while Vickers raised his bat for his first half-century this term.

Chalana De Silva strode on to replace Vickers as he headed to the pavilion with his helmet in his hand and the applause ringing in his ears, the Sri Lankan pro quickly hitting 15 off ten deliveries, including three boundaries, to bring up 198/3 in the 41st over, secure the win and 29 valuable points.

Morpeth had started well with the bat themselves as Jack Mousey made 43 before being bowled by Robin Tudor in the 17th over and Liam Day put on 62 before being caught and bowled by De Silva.

That left Morpeth in a commanding position of 129/2 in the 28th over but Brian Brooks tore into them with his bowling, taking 4-35 as the middle order collapsed.

Alnmouth travel to Annfield Plain this Saturday looking to extend their winning run.