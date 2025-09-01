Alnmouth & Lesbury's hunt for second spot blunted by the rain

Chalana De Silva had another good game. Picture: Alnmouth & Lesbury CC.

Alnmouth & Lesbury were left cursing the weather as the rain washed out their fixture against Consett – costing them vital points in the race for second spot in the NTCL Division One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hipsburn side were in a commanding position when the heavens opened, having put up 199/9 on the scoreboard thanks in big part to a brilliant 75 from Jonathon Ridley and a half century from James Davidson.

And with Chalana De Silva tumbling the visitors’ wickets after tea – he took five for 32 from his 12 overs – Consett were on 102/6 after 32 overs when the umpire pulled the stumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 15 points that Alnmouth were awarded leaves them eight adrift of second-placed Morpeth, whose fixture at Ryton was also abandoned, with just two games of the season to go.

Table-toppers Swalwell lead them by 59 points.

Alnmouth travel to second-bottom Blaydon on Saturday

Alnwick remain at the foot of the table after a 17th defeat of the season.

They bowled Stocksfield all out for 198 but couldn’t beat the total in their run chase.

Alnwick go to Whickham in their penultimate game this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warkworth’s NTCL Division Two game against Corbridge was another washout.

The visitors were 214/8 at the close of their innings with Martin Clark topping the bowling figures with 4/37.

An unbeaten 93 from Joe Robinson had piled on the runs for the visitors.

The Castle Green side were 55/6 when the game was called after the 29th over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Hall’s 20 not out was the best score with the bat before the rain stopped play.

Rock were beaten by 121 runs at the hands of Swalwell in Division Four while Stobswood’s fixture at Stocksfield was abandoned with them in a good position.

Swalwell put on 214/9 with Adam Hilless taking five wickets for 58 runs, but a batting slump saw Rock all out for 93 by the 27th over.

Opener Joe Ferry top-scored with 32.

Stobswood, meanwhile, had put a score of 214/6 up on the scoreboard with an over-and-a-half still to go in their innings when the rain stopped play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Wingfield slammed 75 and Daniel Watson 63 as they piled up the runs under blackening skies.

The two sides meet at Stobswood this weekend in a local derby.

Warenford won by seven wickets over Ashington Rugby and there was also a four-wicket success for Wooler in Division Five (North).

Kerry Shotton took 3-16, Michael Thompson was 2-13 and Kevin Wilson 2-18 as the wickets were shared among the Warenford bowlers as they dismissed Ashington for 116 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 52 from Thompson then helped the side to 117/3 by the 22nd over to win it.

Backworth made a decent total of 191/9 at Wooler but a 76 from Thomas Burston helped Wooler to 194/6 to secure the points.

Skipper Tom Brown knocked 39 and the best bowling performance came from Thomas Comber, who took 4-35.

Embleton conceded their game at Bates Cottages, as did Alnwick seconds at Lions.