Alnmouth & Lesbury slump to an 82 run defeat at Consett after being bowled out in the 27th over

Alnmouth & Lesbury were bowled out by Consett.

The visitors won the toss and elected to field, with Consett making 134 for eight from 50 overs.

Alnmouth slumped to 57 all out in 27 overs.

Archie Elder highest scored with 14 before being bowled by Stuart Graham, who also took the wickets of Edward Brunton, Jonathon Ridley, Laurie Robson, Chalana De Silva and Harry Webster with sensational figures of 6-18 from 12 overs – including five maidens.

Alnmouth’s Alex Mullens and Edward Brunton took three wickets each with Will Smith and Ryan Driver taking one apiece.

The side will look to bounce back when they host Stocksfield this weekend.

Alnwick’s Division One fixture against Morpeth fell foul of the weather. They are on the road to Washington on Saturday.