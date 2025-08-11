Alnmouth & Lesbury beat Consett to win the League Cup T20 competition

The winning team with their trophy. Picture: Alnmouth & Lesbury CC

Cup kings Alnmouth & Lesbury were celebrating again as they lifted the Thomas Wilson silverware.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hipsburn side picked up the Tyneside Charity bowl just a couple of weeks ago – and will have to dig out the Brasso after putting another trophy in the cabinet.

They were seven-wicket winners over Consett in the final of the League Cup T20 competition after getting them all out for 94, then slamming 97/3 in 16 overs to win it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Denton was in superb form as he bowled 5-14 from just four overs in a devastating spell.

Chalana De Silva, who also bowled 2-16, then piled on 47 runs as Alnmouth raced to target.

He hit five fours and a six from the 32 balls that he faced as the side wasted no time in reaching the mark.

Laurie Robson added 13 before being caught and bowled by James Radcliffe and after Radcliffe had taken De Silva’s bails off, Thomas Halliwell struck 19 before he was stumped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorsten Robinson and Peter Smith were eight and two not out as they brought up the runs to win it – and spark the cheers.

Alnmouth had beaten Morpeth, Bedlington, and Berwick on their way to the last four day at Derwenthaugh Park.

Then Halliwell scored 27 and Nicholas Robinson 23 as they just edged past GEMS by seven runs in the semi-final with a score of 113/8 from their 20 overs.

De Silva took 3-26 from his five allotted bowling overs as they bowled GEMS all out for 106 with one ball to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Silva sent the openers Sultan Zeb and Salmen Ahmed, and third man Amir Khan, all strolling back to the pavilion as his spinning proved treacherous on the surface.

Brian Brooks took over with figures of 4-26 as he ripped through the middle order.

Alnmouth had also secured a four-wicket win over leaders Swalwell in NTCL Division One the day before.

Denton and De Silva took three wickets each as they restricted the visitors to 148/9 in their 50 overs – then a 37 not out from veteran Tom Vickers helped Alnmouth to 149/6 by the 37th over.

The side meet derby rivals Alnwick at Weaver’s Way on Saturday.