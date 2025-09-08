Alnmouth & Lesbury and Morpeth both lose to set up a tense end to the cricket season

Alnwick's James Crooks couldn't save his team. Picture: Andrew Wright

Alnmouth & Lesbury’s battle for second spot in the NTCL Division One is going right down to the wire.

They face Morpeth at Hipsburn in a winner-takes-runners-up-spot finale following a surprise defeat.

Alnmouth were odds-on favourites at second-bottom Blaydon but went down to a 29-reverse while Morpeth suffered a 74-run defeat by champions-elect Swalwell.

Morpeth are second going into the final day on 444 points while Alnmouth are in third on 437, setting up a thrilling finish to the season.

Blaydon were all-out for 170 with Chalana De Silva bowling 3-27 and Nick Denton 3-31 to lead the bowling figures.

But a batting collapse saw Alnmouth all out themselves for 141 by the 38th over with Laurie Robson’s 46 the top score.

Swalwell ran out 217/9 at Morpeth with Alex Senior, Callum Lawn and Jonny Craigs taking two wickets each before they put on 143 all out with Sam Eyers 32 the best batting.

Basement side Alnwick will be playing in Division Two next term.

They were beaten by six wickets at Whickham despite a fine display from skipper James Crooks, who hit nine boundaries and a six in his impressive total of 83 as Alnwick put up 177 all out on the board.

The hosts reached total by the 37th over as they responded with 183/4 – Scott Richardson knocking 56 and Matthew Rodger 60 with the wickets being shared between Jim Burston, Andrew Wright, Max Harrison and Mark Humphreys.

Warkworth were beaten by 221 runs at leaders GEMS in Division Two with Sameer Haque bowling 4-10.

Skipper Michael Phillips hit a 73 that included four sixes and six fours but Warkworth were all out for 114 after GEMS had given them a bumper chase after putting 335/6 on the scoreboard.

Rock were 49 run winners at Stobswood in their Division Four fixture thanks in a large part to scores of 72 from Andrew Bottomer and 61 from wicket keeper James Taylor.

Anthony Wingfield top-scored for the Welfare with 42 but they could only make 141 all out to Rock’s 190 all out.

Thomas Parkinson bowled 5-23 for Rock and Michael Beverley took 5-27 for Stobswood.