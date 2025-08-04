Alnmouth have a good win ahead of clash with league leaders Swalwell

Alnwick were put in to bat by Swalwell after losing the toss. Picture: Alnwick CC

Two of NTCL Division One’s top sides meet at Hipsburn this weekend when Alnmouth & Lesbury take on leaders Swalwell.

Alnmouth raced to a seven-wicket win at Ryton on Saturday when they had their hosts all out for just 56 by the 33rd over.

Chalana De Silva and Thorston Robinson tormented the batting order with figures of 4-14 and 4-19 respectively, while Nick Denton chipped in with 2-18.

Tom Vickers took three catches, Jonathon Ridley safely palmed two and Robson gloved another behind with De Silva and Peter Smith all celebrating catches as the Alnmouth fielding proved top notch.

Tailender Jordan O’Neill top scored for the hosts with 15 as they were sent walking back to the pavilion with regularity.

Robson and Smith were 26 not out and 10 not out as Alnmouth themselves lost three wickets in their run chase.

Opener Ridley went for one in the third over, caught by Ollie Phillips off O’Neill.

Skipper Edward Brunton followed him back to the dressing room when he was caught by Phillips off David Howorth for seven.

Although Robinson was dismissed for 11 when he was caught by Philip Butler from a Lukas Culley delivery, Alnmouth chased down the total in 17 overs.

Top of the Division Swalwell only won by one wicket at improving basement side Alnwick.

The Weaver’s Way side were all out for 148 in the 40th over after being put in to bat.

Swalwell just squeezed to 152/9 in the 41st over to claim 28 points and maintain their championship push.

Alnwick make the long trip down to Annfield Plain on Saturday.