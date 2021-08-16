Alnmouth cricketers win by six wickets in league

Action from the Division 2 top iof the table clash between Tillside 1sts and Ponteland 1sts, won by Tillside.

With Thorsten Robinson on 80, Archie Elder on 61 and Dushan Hermantha on 58, Alnmouth were 270-7, with Seaton Burn all out for 201 in reply, Hermantha taking 5-52.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts won by 21 runs at home against Lintz 1sts to move up to fourth in the table. Alnwick were 167 all out with Matty Kerswell taking four wickets. Lintz were restricted to 146 all out with David Wright taking 5-42.

Basement side Warkworth 1sts lost by six wickets away to Bedlington 1sts. Warkworth were 189 all out with Kamran Mansoor on 77, Majid Ansari taking for wickets for Bedlington, who were 190-4 in reply with Ansari hitting a century (114).

In Division 3, Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds lost by nine wickets away to Benwell & Walbottle 1sts. In a low scoring game, Alnmouth were 44 all out, with Alexander Meadows taking 4-3. Benwell were 46-1 in reply.

In Division 5 North, Warenford, in second place, won by seven wickets at home to Bedlington 2nds and they remain 14 points behind leaders Morpeth 2nds. Bedlington batted first and were 179-9 with Chris Taylor on 42, Ryan Waterhouse taking 4-13. Waren chased it down at 176-3 with Michael Thompson hitting an unbeaten century (119 not out).

Rock had a three wickets home win over Tillside 2nds. The visitors batted first and put on 151 all out with Andrew Skeen on 51. Rock made 152-7 in reply.

Howick (188-6 - Henry Bateson 63) won by 46 runs away to Blagdon 2nds (142 all out - Oliver Tulip 4-23).

Bottom of the table Alnwick 2nds conceded their game away to Cramlington 2nds.

In Division 6 North, Warkworth 2nds went down by eight wickets to league leaders Berwick 2nds. The home side were 175 all out with Ben Briggs on 57, Ewan Cromarty taking 4-28. Berwick replied with 177-2 with Richard Farish on 89 not out and Gregor Thompson 58 not out.