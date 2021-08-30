Alnmouth continue to climb Division 1 cricket table

A cramlington wicket falls at Rock and a home bowler sends down a delivery.

They achieved a ten wicket away win over Percy Main 1sts which puts them fourth in the table, just a point behind third. In a low scoring game, Alnmouth bowled out the home side for only 66 with Dushan Hermantha taking 5-8. The visitors then reeled off 70 without loss with Archie Elder 35 not out and Paul Straker 25 not out.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts lost by 89 runs away to Blagdon 1sts. The home side made 224-5 with Sam Eyres and Adam Robson both on 44. Alnwick were 135 all out in reply with James Crooks on 64, Mark Foster taking 4-7.

Bottom of the table Warkworth lost by 102 runs away to Whickham 1sts. The home side were 218-5 with Geoff Bowman 92 not out and Matthew Rodger on 80. Warkworth were all out for 116 with Roy Wilson on 36, Matt King taking 5-34.

In Division 3, Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds lost by five wickets at home to GEMs 1sts. Alnmouth were all out for only 72 with the visitors 73-5 in their innings.

In Division 5 North, second in the table Warenford went down to a five wicket home defeat at the hands of Ulgham 1sts. Michael Thompson (121) and Brian Thompson (105 not out) both hit centuries as Waren put on 241-1. But with Matt Stenberg hitting 95 for Ulgham, the visitors reeled off 243-5.

Rock lost by ten runs at home to Cramlington 2nds. The visitors batted first and were 94 all out with Stephen Parker on 33, Adam Senior taking 4-16. Rock could only manage 84 in reply with Andy Langley taking five wickets.

Alnwick 2nds won by 63 runs at home to Blagdon 2nds. Alnwick put on 193-7 with Bradley Spiers on 80 and Michael Kirkup on 75. Blagdon were all out for 130 in reply with David Simpson on 53, Kirkup taking 5-26.

Howick lost by 52 runs away to Ashington Rugby 2nds. Ashington were 172-6 with Howick all out for 120.