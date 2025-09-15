Alnmouth and Lesbury spinner tops league bowling charts

Chalana De Silva topped the League bowling charts as Alnmouth & Lesbury finished third in the NTCL First Division.

The Sri Lankan spinner has taken 90 wickets with a personal best of 7/34 and six five-wicket hauls in total to complete a second incredible season at the side, while wicket keeper Laurie Robson also celebrated taking the top honours in the fielding.

Robson’s 30 catches, 11 stumpings and a run-out put him eleven victims ahead of his closest competitor as the deadly duo wreaked havoc on the batters.

De Silva made it a double with 382 runs in the Tyneside Charity Bowl and Nick Denton’s 13 wickets in the Thomas Wilson League Cup saw him top the Hall of Fame.

The Hipsburn outfit’s big game against Morpeth in the battle for second spot was abandoned due to the heavy rain – giving them 12 points and the visitors 13, leaving them just eight behind in a wet end to a successful season.

Brian Brooks bowled 3-37 as the visitors ran up 203/8 in 45 overs with Sam Eyres top scoring with 47 before he was caught by Brooks off De Silva.

Alnmouth were 5 without loss from the two balls that they faced before the stumps were pulled.

Neighbours Alnwick were also hit by the deluge after they’d bowled visitors Consett all out for 115 with Jim Burston claiming four wickets and Max Harrison and Mark Humphries two each.

They’ll be playing in Division Two next season after finishing bottom of the table, where they’ll enjoy derby fixtures against Warkworth, who finished fifth.

Their South African batsman Tristan Parnell finished fifth in the batting honours for the season after hitting 1166 runs that included 11 50s and two centuries.

He fell victim to Tillside’s on-form Alisdair Skelly, who took 6-34 in their three-wicket win at the Castle Green.

Warkworth were all out for 164 then Tillside made 165/7 to win it, Jamie Clark making 64 before he was caught and bowled by Martin Clark, who led the figures with 3-49. The win ensured Tillside remained clear of the drop zone with a 9th placed finish.

Rock and Stobswood finished ninth and tenth respectively in Division Four, with Wooler and Warenford just missing out on the promotion places in Division Five (North) as they ended in fifth and sixth spots.