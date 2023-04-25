Eknath Kerkar is Alnmouth and Lesbury Cricket Club's new pro. Picture: Alnmouth and Lesbury Cricket Club

Alnmouth and Lesbury Cricket Club had their first game on Saturday (April 22) when the first XI hosted Annfield Plain.

The club has been bolstered by a number of new signings, including Ed Brunton, who has returned after three years in Sheffield.

Also returning is Jonny Ridley, who scored more than 2,000 runs during his previous spells with the club and came up through the junior ranks.

Laurie Robson and Alex Mullens have also joined.

However Dushan Hemantha will not be flying over this year after his impressive bowling performances for Sri Lanka A against England Lions saw him named Player of the Series.

The club and Dushan have decided it is better for him to stay in Sri Lanka to see what opportunities come up for him, and he has been named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the test against Ireland.

The club professional this year is Eknath Kerkar, who has a wealth of experience having played first class cricket for Goa and Mumbai.

It hasn’t taken long for Kerkar to get on the scoresheet, scoring 84 not out, as well as taking two wickets and two catches in Alnmouth’s four wicket win against Annfield Plain.

The first XI are away at Blaydon on Saturday (April 29) while the second XI host Allendale first XI for the opening match of their season.

Alnwick Cricket Club first XI’s game against Seaton Burn on Saturday was cancelled.

They hope to start their season away against Cowgate Sports this Saturday.