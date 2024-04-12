Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sri-Lankan orthodox left-arm bowler has arrived in Northumberland after spending two seasons playing in the Ribblesdale Senior League.

De Silva has taken a bumper 157 wickets over the past two seasons and will also support the club’s junior sides at u13, u15, and newly formed u18s.

“We are all very excited to welcome Chalana. We think he will have a huge impact at the club and to local cricket in general,” said first XI captain Tom Vickers.

“Our last Sri Lankan professional was a massive benefit to lots of local clubs as he used to coach kids from several of the clubs with his one-to-one coaching. We hope Chalana will have a similar influence,” continued Vickers, who is a development officer for the Northumberland cricket board.

“Chalana brings a wealth of experience from full time professional cricket in Sri Lanka and also previous trips to play in England. He will pass on lots of knowledge to some of our up- and-coming young players especially promising off spinner Ryan Driver and young batter Charlie Costello.”

As part of his deal to represent the club he will work very closely with the junior coordinators to identify talented individuals to work with, as well as the large group sessions

he will help run with all the juniors on weekly training nights.

The first XI open their season with a trip to Annfield Plain on Saturday. (13th April.)

“We had a very slow start to last season but our second half of the season was as good as anyone’s in the league, only losing once after the half way mark. We hope to build on that going into the 2024 season and be among the teams fighting for silverware and promotion to the North East Premier League,” said Vickers.

“The club has created a fantastic reputation with its junior setup and we want to give them the best possible opportunities to play at the highest level. It’s definitely an exciting season ahead.”