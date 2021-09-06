All the latest local cricketing action

Cricket

Alnmouth were 104 all out with Archie Elder on 43. Conset then reeled off 105-2 with Azim Kazi on 71 for a comfortable victory.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts won by nine wickets away to Bates Cottages 1sts. Bates were 106 all out with Jonathan Roxburghe taking 5-29. Alnwick were 107-1 in reply with James Crooks 64 not out.

Warkworth 1sts lost by three wickets at home to league leaders Tillside 1sts, who as a result guaranteed their promotion to Division 1 next season. In a low scoring game they bowled the home side out for only 86 with three wickets each for Joe Bickerton and Sean Whitty. Tillside then chased it down at 87-7 in 21 overs.

In Division 3, Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds won by eight wickets at home to Corbridge 1sts. The visitors were 110 all out with three wickets each for Cameron Bates and Simon Poole. Alnmouth were then 111-2 with Poole on 37 not out.

In Division 5 North, Warenford won by three wickets away to Tillside 2nds, which guarantees they will finish runners-up behind champions Morpeth 2nds. Tillside were 95 all out with Warenford 96-7 in reply. Tillside's Keith Bickerton announced his retirement after 35 years competitive cricket (34 of them as opening batsman) with the team after the game and was given a guard of honour by the players with their bats as he returned to the clubhouse. Later, he posted saying the highlight of his career had been playing in the same team as his two sons Calum and Joe and watching their cricketing careers develop.

Rock won by 58 runs away to Howick. Rock posted 160-5 in their 40 overs with Adam Senior on 41. Howick were all out for 102 with George Cockayne taking three wickets.

Alnwick 2nds won by eight wickets at home to Ashington Rugby 2nds. Michael Kirkuk was 85 not out as Alnwick made 159-2. Ashington gave chase but after 40 overs they were just one run short at 158-4 with Stuart Rosser on 53.

In Division 6 North, Warkworth 2nds won by 46 runs away to league leaders Berwick 2nds. Warkworth posted 161 all out with four bats in the 20’s.Liam Thompson took 4-20 for Berwick, who were dismissed for 115 in reply. Andrew Dickson hit 56 with Oliver Bremner taking 4-29.

Embleton won by 154 runs at home to Bomarsund 2nds, which keeps their slender totle hopes alive to the last game of the season. Gary Davison hit 53 as Embleton put on 179. They then bowled Bomarsund out for only 25 with Cameron Thorpe taking a fantastic 8-4.