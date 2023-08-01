Goodwood Cricket Club’s Roos have come to the UK all the way from South Australia for a four week tour of matches against 19 clubs.

There are 30 of them on the tour ranging from ages 12 to 60’s.

They began in Surrey, then onto Herefordshire, Yorkshire, Northumberland, Scotland and finishing in Cumbria.

The team came to Northumberland for their 13th and 14th games at Bamburgh and Warkworth, and although they were defeated by both rivals, they enjoyed their time at both castles.

One of the team members said: “How good is it playing in front of a castle of such statue and history?”

Another said: “These are the highlight games of our tour, Australia being such a young country we just don’t have the history that exists here particularly in Northumberland.”

Here are 10 photos from their match in Bamburgh, which the club described as being their most most scenic game ever. However, that was before they had their game in Warkworth.

Goodwood Cricket Club is a community club which proudly boasts a rich history of success affiliated with the Adelaide Turf Cricket Association competitions.

Father and son. These two batsmen are father and son, Jason and Jayden Scroop. They opened the batting for Goodwood and Jason is the brains trust behind the tour.

Bamburgh cricket ground An aerial view of the grounds.

Bamburgh cricket ground. Another closer view of the cricket ground in Bamburgh.

