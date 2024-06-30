Cricket defeats for Morpeth seconds and both Mitford sides
Wicket keeper Lucas Asbury-Welfare was Morpeth’s star performer with the bat as he hit 70 runs before he was out lbw.
Skipper Archie Glass, James Weatherburn and Fredie Raimes took a wicket each.
Mitford held on to third spot in Division Five North despite being beaten by 89 runs at Blagdon Park.
Paras Patel took 4-30 and Dan Morgan, Alex Kirtley and Dave Wall all took two wickets each as they bowled Blagdon all out for 171.
But Mitford could only muster 82 in response with Alex Kirtley top scoring on 23.
Mitford 2nds were beaten by 120 runs at home to Stobswood Welfare 2nds in Division 6 North.
Stuart Shanks knocked 59 and Adam Shanks 54 for the visitors as they put 248/7 up on the scoreboard before the interval.
Mitford were 128/7 in response with skipper Graham Potts top scoring with 32.
Stuart Shanks also bowled 2-21 while Mitford’s Chris Riley took 2-23.
Mitford 2nds make the long trip up to Berwick 2nds this weekend.
