Cricket defeats for Alnwick and Warkworth

Alnwick host the defending Division One champions Newcastle City in a big game at Weaver’s Way this weekend.

They are looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat at Swalwell who were 222-9 after 50 overs with Gareth Bateman taking four wickets. Alnwick were punished at the crease and were all dismissed for 56 in response.

Swalwell’s Nicky Phillips was 3-9 and Colin Mann 3-7 in the loss that leaves them just above the drop zone.

Warkworth also went down to a seven-wicket defeat against Benwell & Walbottle in Division Two.

Rock scored a success but other local sides struggled

Opener Christopher Smith and seventh man Stephen Boyd both chalked up half centuries for Warkworth as they made 213/6.

Smith ran up 56 before being stumped while Boyd was superb with the bat as he made 66 from 61 balls, hitting seven 4s and two 6s in a tremendous stand.

But an 82 not out from the West Enders’ Nikhil Bharti and a 59 from Shravan Nallagoni helped Benwell to 217/3 in 48.1 overs.

Warkworth’s Conn Sullivan bowled Martin Jeavon on 11 and caught skipper Michael Birrell from Martin Clark on 25 while Nallagoni was run out by Boyd.

Warkworth are at home again this weekend when they play Cowgate Sports.

Rock won by 47 runs at Whitley Bay in Division Four.

Harry Parkinson top-scored with a half century as Rock made 152 all out then dismissed their hosts for 105.

Joe Ingram starred by bowling 5-12 in 12 overs with four maidens and he was backed up by Joe Ferry’s 3-33 and Harry Parkinson’s 2-25.

Rock host Ashington Rugby 2nds on Saturday.

Warenford fell just short as they were beaten by 22 runs at home to Bedlington 2nds.

The visitors were 200/6 after their 40 overs with Kerry Shotton and Kevin Greshon taking two apiece with two run out.