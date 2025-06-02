County honours for Alnwick RFC

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 17:07 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 11:56 BST

Alnwick’s Michelle Auchinachie was named Volunteer of the Year at the Northumberland RFU awards night.

“I’m very proud to receive the award, and thankful to everyone who continues to keep Alnwick Rugby cubs thriving,” she said afterwards.

The club’s players Jonny Young, James Bird, Alex Robson, and Matthew Gray were capped by Northumberland in their huge 85-7 Bill Beamont Championship win over Durham at Whitley Bay Rockcliff.

Robson ran in the opening try after just two minutes, added a second 11 minutes later, and completed his treble in the 80th minute.

Alnwick had players in both the men's and women's Northumberland squadsAlnwick had players in both the men's and women's Northumberland squads
Alnwick had players in both the men's and women's Northumberland squads

Vice-captain Bird ran over a try on the half hour as Northumberland thrashed their near neighbours.

The County are second in Division Two Pool One behind Chesire.

Tilly and Niamh Aspin for Alnwick were also were named in the Northumberland Ladies squad who faced Staffordshire in the Gill Burns County Championship match at Rockcliff.

Alnwick men’s Regional One North East opponents for 2025/26 have been confirmed.

The blue and golds will face Blaydon, Cleckheaton, Driffield, Harrogate, Heath, Ilkley, Kendal, Middlesbrough, Penrith, Sandal and York.

