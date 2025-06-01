County honours for Alnwick RFC

Alnwick’s Michelle Auchinachie was named Volunteer of the Year at the Northumberland RFU awards night.

“I’m very proud to receive the award, and thankful to everyone who continues to keep clubs thriving,” Michelle said afterwards.

The club’s players Jonny Young, James Bird, Alex Robson, and Matthew Gray were capped by Northumberland in their huge 85-7 Bill Beamont Championship win over Durham at Whitley Bay Rockcliff.

Robson ran in the opening try after just two minutes, added a second 11 minutes later, and completed his treble in the 80th minute.

Vice-captain Bird ran over a try on the half hour as Northumberland thrashed their near neighbours.

The County are second in Division Two Pool One behind Chesire.

Tilly and Niamh Aspin for Alnwick were also were named in the Northumberland Ladies squad who faced Staffordshire in the Gill Burns County Championship match at Rockcliff.

Alnwick men’s Regional One North East opponents for 2025/26 have been confirmed.

The blue and golds will face Blaydon, Cleckheaton, Driffield, Harrogate, Heath, Ilkley, Kendal, Middlesbrough, Penrith, Sandal and York.