Coquetdale Fed winners from Decoy Lakes
Trevor Shell’s pigeons continued their impressive form as he clocked 13 of the first 15 back from Decoy Lakes in the Alnmouth HS – and won the club’s Kenny Holland Memorial Shield.
Mallaburn and Murphy were the winners at Alnwick HS with first and second. An Ian Angus young bird was third and one of Adam Nicol’s fourth.
Stevie James clocked in a one-two-three at the Amble HS and Kev Moore won at Chevington Drift as the local flyer’s season heads towards the close in a couple of weeks’ time.
A blue cock from the Mowbray/Allan loft at Shilbottle topped the Coquetdale Fed results with a velocity of 1485.355. They sent 39 birds and took the first three places.
The Federation’s big Young Bird National from Maidstone is scheduled for Saturday 14th September.
